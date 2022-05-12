Covid patients show some symptoms for at least 2 years: Lancet study

“Our findings indicate that for a certain proportion of hospitalised Covid-19 survivors, while they may have cleared the initial infection, more than two years is needed to recover fully. Ongoing follow-up of Covid-19 survivors, particularly those with symptoms of long Covid, is essential to understand the longer course of the illness, as is further exploration of the benefits of rehabilitation programmes for recovery," said professor Bin Cao of the China-Japan Friendship Hospital in China, and the lead author of the study, in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}