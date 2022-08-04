For many people with COVID, their recovery isn't linear. United States President Joe Biden is one such person – he continues to test positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, and has experienced the return of a “loose cough". He returned a positive “rebound" test on Saturday, only days after testing negative for COVID. President Biden was treated with the antiviral Paxlovid, in the hope this would allow him to recover faster and reduce his risk of severe disease.

