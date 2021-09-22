Covid shot from China’s Clover found 79% effective against Delta variant

The efficacy data was conducted based on a total of 207 cases of symptomatic Covid two weeks after participants received the second dose of either the experimental shot or a placebo. Genetic sequencing was conducted on 146 of the cases, with the delta, mu and gamma variants accounting for nearly three-quarters of them. The trial enrolled more than 30,000 adults and elderly across the Philippines, Brazil, Columbia, South Africa and Belgium, according to the company’s statement.

