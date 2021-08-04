Covid shots against highly contagious delta variant needed now, say researchers

A third wave of English cases has been driven by the delta strain among both unvaccinated people -- especially those aged 12 to 24 -- as well as some people who had received Covid shots, according to authors of a study of samples from about 98,000 people in England. The effectiveness of vaccines at stopping infection during the study period fell to 49%, the researchers estimated, down from 64% a month earlier. Vaccines’ protection against the development of Covid symptoms was 59%, down from 83%.

