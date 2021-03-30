India started nationwide COVID-19 vaccination on 16 January with healthcare workers and frontline workers. The list included health workers, both from government and private institutions, along with sanitation workers, other frontline workers, defence forces, police and other paramilitary forces. In the next phase of COVID-19 inoculation drive commenced on 1 March, those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with co-morbid conditions were eligible for vaccinations. Starting from 1 April, people above 45 years old will be able to take vaccines against novel coronavirus.

