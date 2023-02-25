Covid snapshot: Here are 5 things to know about Long Covid now

COVID can increase the risk of chronic diseases: Many studies have stressed the correlation between Covid and chronic diseases. Studies have clearly stated that people with long COVID are at increased risk of stroke, heart disease and also an increased risk of diabetes. As per a study, during the first year of the Covid pandemic, the number of cardiovascular disease (CVD) deaths in the US increased by 6.2 percent. This number of CVD-related deaths increased from 874,613 in 2019 to 928,741 in 2020, marked the biggest annual increase since 2015 and surpassing the previous high of 910,000 in 2003. As per a recent study, researchers found that patients with long Covid experienced chest pain, shortness of breath than patients who never had Covid. Another US study (DETECT), using a smartphone app-based research platform, reported elevated resting heart rates in 71 percent and 76 percent of vaccinated individuals post-first and -second doses, respectively.