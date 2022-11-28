Speaking on Omicron, Swaminathan told Indian Express that “We have been lucky that in the last 10 or 11 months, Omicron has evolved. And we’ve had about 300 sub-lineages of Omicron, which we are now tracking. Though a majority of them continue to evolve to be more transmissible, every time you get a new strain, it overtakes the previous one, and you get a fresh wave of infections. But that has not translated into increasing deaths."