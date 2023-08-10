Covid Surge: Maharashtra reports first case of new Omicron subvariant Eris1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 06:36 AM IST
New Covid variant Eris detected in Maharashtra, leading to an increase in cases; not more severe than previous variants.
Eris or EG.5.1, the new Covid-19 variant that is on the rise in the United Kingdom has also been detected in Maharashtra, leading to an increase in Coronavirus cases in the state, according to a report published by The Times Of India.
