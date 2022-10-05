COVID symptom that is more dominant than fever, loss of smell & taste

Apart from sore throat, other prominent symptoms include Fever, Fatigue, Cough, Body aches and pains, Blocked or runny nose, Joint pain, Gastrointestinal issues
With the onset of winter, COVID cases are on the rise in the United Kingdom and other European countries. This hints toward a fresh wave of infection in the coming days. National Statistics official informed infections have risen by 14% in a week, however, the exact reason behind the surge is still unknown.
Professor Tim Spector, co-founder of the COVID ZOE app, commented, "Many people are still using the government guidelines about symptoms which are wrong."
What are the dominants symptoms for COVID currently?
Even as fever and loss of sense of smell and taste were the most common and tell-take signs of COVID-19 initially, the symptoms have changed significantly in recent times. "At the moment, COVID starts in two-thirds of people with a sore throat. Fever and loss of smell are really rare now – so many old people may not think they’ve got COVID. They’d say it’s a cold and not be tested."
The comments came at a time when the early data reveals new subvariants of Omicron are becoming immune-evasive
Admitting with Spector, Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick, said, "What we’re finding is the virus is evolving around the immunity that’s been built up through vaccines and countless infections people have had."
"The biggest concern we’re seeing is that in early data these variants are starting to cause a slight increase in infections. In a way, this was to be expected but it does demonstrate that we’re not out of the woods yet at all with this virus, sadly."
Young said, "We’ve really taken our eye off the ball with COVID tests."
“We can only detect variants or know what’s coming by doing sequencing from PCR testing, and that’s not going on anywhere near the extent it was a year ago," he explains.