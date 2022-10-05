COVID symptom that is more dominant than fever, loss of smell & taste

What are the dominants symptoms for COVID currently?

Even as fever and loss of sense of smell and taste were the most common and tell-take signs of COVID-19 initially, the symptoms have changed significantly in recent times. "At the moment, COVID starts in two-thirds of people with a sore throat. Fever and loss of smell are really rare now – so many old people may not think they’ve got COVID. They’d say it’s a cold and not be tested."