Just because your rapid test has come negative for Covid , don't dismiss symptoms like sore throat and fever as mild flu yet, warns top US-based epidemiologist Faheem Younus.

He further opines that you should repeat the test in another 24 to 48 hours, get a PCR test done this time. And also isolate for 5-10 days.

Don’t just believe a single negative rapid test, Younus said.

Have sore throat fever but rapid test is negative. What next?



You’re likely COVID+. Do one of the following:



1. Repeat the test in 24-48 h

2. Get a PCR

3. Isolate for 5-10 days



Don’t just believe a single negative rapid test. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) February 1, 2022

This comes at a time when Omicron subvariant BA.2, which is harder to track as compared to the original strain, has been detected from as many as 54 countries. In fact, the subvariant has likely driven the third COVID wave in several states of the country including Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka.

Omicron subvariant BA.2 hard to track:

Explaining why it is harder to track, experts have earlier pointed out, The BA.1 version of Omicron is easy to track it missing one of three target genes used in a common PCR test. Cases showing this pattern were assumed by default to be caused by BA.1. However, BA.2 does not have the same missing target gene.

Hence, scientists are monitoring it the same way they have prior variants, including Delta.

Omicron subvariant BA.2 spreads fast and can infect vaccinated:

Several studies have cited that this variant in question spreads faster than Omicron sub-variant BA.1. UK Health Security Agency has suggested that household transmission is higher among contacts of people infected with BA.2 (13.4%) compared with other Omicron cases (10.3%). Meanwhile, Danish health officials estimate that BA.2 may be 1.5 times more transmissible than BA.1.

BA.2 subvariant also shows immune evasive properties and as compared to BA.2, it is better at infecting vaccinated individuals even those who have taken the booster dose.

