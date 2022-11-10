Covid testing programs may increase risky behavior, Study reveals

Covid testing programs may increase risky behavior, Study reveals2 min read . 07:00 AM IST
The findings were published on Friday in PNAS Nexus, the open-access sister journal of the prestigious Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
A new study reveals that frequent or mandatory surveillance testing, which is to control Covid-19, may have the unintended consequence of empowering riskier behavior in those who participate, according to the news agency ANI.
Economists at the University of Wyoming conducted surveys in this regard. According to the results, students who participated in frequent Covid-19 testing at two universities engaged in more behavior known to increase the risk of spreading the virus than they might have otherwise.
Researchers Chian Jones Ritten, Linda Thunstrom, and Todd Cherry, of UW, and J.D. Wulfhorst, of the University of Idaho, said the recent study provides some evidence that people increase risky behavior in response to facemask wearing and vaccines, but this is the first study to examine the behavioral responses to mandatory testing.
"Overall, (our) results suggest that students perceived that the mandatory testing policy decreased their risk of contracting Covid-19 and that this perception led to higher participation in Covid-risky events," the researchers wrote.
During the fall 2020 semester, UW required all on-campus undergraduate students to be tested for Covid twice weekly, while the University of Idaho tested a small random sample of students weekly. Both universities required masks for all indoor events on campus.
The researchers surveyed students at both universities. They found that in both cases, respondents who were tested more frequently perceived that they were at a reduced risk of contracting the virus,, including those who attended 'risky' events more frequently such as large and small indoor gatherings and frequented restaurants and bars.
According to the researchers, such behavior is problematic because inaccurate and delayed test results can result in people who believe they're not infected carrying the virus and infecting others. Although perhaps unlikely, it is possible that the benefits of testing programs could be entirely offset by increased viral transmission, ANI reported.
"These unintended consequences may pose a particularly large threat to public health when incubation times are short, the virus is highly transmissible and the risk of false negatives is high, such as with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus," the researchers wrote.
Interestingly, the surveys found that women, more than men, perceive that increased Covid-19 testing reduces the risk of contracting the virus -- and are, thus, more likely to increase risky behavior than men.
Overall, the research shows that mandatory testing programs should be accompanied by mitigation measures to reduce the unintended consequence of people engaging in riskier behavior, the researchers say as quoted by ANI.
"Our findings suggest that programs with frequent testing may unintentionally increase behavior known to contribute to virus spread -- the potential consequences of which are amplified by the exponential nature of viral spread," the researchers concluded.
(With ANI inputs)