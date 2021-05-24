Covid treatment drug: Roche’s antibody cocktail is now available in India

Pharma companies Roche India and Cipla today announced the availability of the first batch of the antibody cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) in India for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients who are at high risk. A second batch will be made available by mid-June, the companies said. The antibody cocktail drug (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) will be available through Cipla’s distribution network across the country. The Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) had recently provided an emergency use authorisation for the antibody cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) in India.

The price for each patient dose (a combined dose of 1200 mg (600 mg of Casirivimab and 600 mg of Imdevimab) will be ₹59,750 inclusive of all taxes. The maximum retail price for the multidose pack (each pack can treat two patients) is ₹119,500 inclusive of all taxes.

The antibody cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) is to be administered for the treatment of mild to moderate coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age or older, weighing at least 40 kg) who are confirmed to be infected with SARS-COV2 and who are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 disease and do not require oxygen.

The drug will be available through leading hospitals and COVID treatment centers, the companies said in a joint statement.

“Roche is deeply committed to support the ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, mitigate the deadly second wave and save lives. We are optimistic that the availability of Antibody Cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) in India can help in minimizing hospitalisation, ease the burden on healthcare systems and play a key role in treatment of high risk patients before their condition worsens," said V. Simpson Emmanuel, Managing Director and CEO, Roche Pharma India.

Commenting on the launch, Umang Vohra, MD & Global CEO Cipla said, “We are guided by our strong sense of responsibility to address unmet patient need and look forward to leveraging our solid marketing and distribution strengths in India to provide broader, equitable access to this innovative treatment option in the country".

Casirivimab and Imdevimab are human immunoglobulin G-1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibodies produced by recombinant DNA technology in the lab.

Casirivimab and Imdevimab are monoclonal antibodies that are specifically directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, designed to block the virus’ attachment and entry into human cells, Cipla said in a statement.

