Covid update: 2 new Omicron sister variants BA.4 and BA.5 on WHO radar

Two new Omicron sister variants - BA.4 and BA.5 - are now under the radar of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Reuters reported. “We have added BA.4 and BA.5, sister variants of the original BA.1 Omicron variant, to its list for monitoring. It is already tracking BA.1 and BA.2 - now globally dominant - as well as BA.1.1 and BA.3.,"WHO said on Monday, news agency Reuters reported.

