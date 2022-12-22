As the covid situation in China becomes a global concern, patients with comorbidities in India have been urged to be very careful. There has been a sudden spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries.
“Patients with comorbidities need to be very careful in the coming days as there is a surge in COVID. Regularly check your glucose levels and blood pressure and follow COVID protocol using masks, hand sanitisers and social distancing," said Dr. Rajeev Bansal, a senior consultant physician, told news agency ANI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the situation related to COVID-19 in the country at a high-level meeting today, ANI reported.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had reviewed the situation on Wednesday and asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and getting vaccinated.
Dr Anil Goyal of Indian Medical Association said that there is no need for panic. "Since 95% of the population is immunised, the nation won't be placed under lockdown," said Dr Anil Goyal of Indian Medical Association (IMA). India must return to COVID's fundamentals - testing, treating, tracing, he added.
Many states are holding meeting today regarding Covid protocols and precautionary measures to be taken.
Amid fresh concerns over coronavirus, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today advised parliamentarians to wear a mask and spread awareness about Covid-appropriate behaviour. Birla came to the House wearing a mask himself, and said Covid cases are once again on the rise in certain countries.
He said the government has taken quick steps and asked people to wear masks in crowded places and follow Covid-related protocols. "We should be vigilant keeping in mind the past trends of the pandemic," he told the members.
He also said masks have been made available for MPs at the entry points of the Lok Sabha chamber and they should all wear one.
Meanwhile, India logged 185 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 3,402, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,76,515). The death toll stands at 5,30,681 with one fatality being reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry website.
