Covid vaccinations for children below 12 may not begin anytime soon

NEW DELHI :Children below 12 may have to wait longer for covid-19 vaccines despite the drug regulator clearing it in April, as fewer infections and lower mortality among children, as well as limited uptake among children above 12, delay a decision.
The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on 26 April granted emergency use authorization for Biological E’s Corbevax for those aged five to 12 years, and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children aged six to 12 years. Since then, the National Technical Advisory Group of Immunization (NTAGI) has met several times to evaluate paediatric vaccination data, an official aware of the matter said.
“Right now, our focus is mainly on children and adolescents between 12-18 years of age and their vaccination coverage. There is a chance of severe hospitalization with high risk of mortality and long covid complication in these age groups. So, we are evaluating the pediatric data of this age group. Besides this, vaccination for children in 12-18 years of age is also not very encouraging," said the official.
“Vaccination coverage between 12-14 years of age group is 40-42% whereas the vaccination coverage for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years is around 65%. If our vaccination coverage in these age group does not improve, then it does not make any sense to expand the covid-19 vaccination for the kids below 12 years of age," he said.
Explaining the nature of covid infection in children under 12, Dr N.K. Arora, chairman of the NTAGI’s covid-19 working group said, “Children below 12 years of age mostly have asymptomatic infection, or else very mild symptoms. Also, children recover faster without any major medical intervention. However, those kids who are obese and already suffering with pre-existing co-morbid conditions are at a risk of severe covid infection may require vaccination. For this, we are regularly evaluating the paediatric data as and when it comes to us. But right now, our main priority is vaccination for children and young adolescents between 12-18 years of age."
Earlier, an apex panel of the health ministry led by a team of scientific experts and paediatricians in NTAGI headed by Dr Arora himself had decided to give approval for vaccination for kids below 12.
On 8 July, Mint reported that NTAGI’s Standing Technical Sub-Committee (STSC) recommended the use of Biological E’s Corbevax and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children aged between 5-12 years; however, NTAGI’s main group did not take any decision in this respect. NTAGI members are of the view that incidence of covid cases and fatality in children below 12 years of age is not strong enough to make any firm decision with regards to their vaccination.
Out of the nearly 2 billion vaccine doses India has administered so far, over 37.5 million first doses and 25.3 million second doses have gone to children aged 12-14; and 60.71 million first doses and 49.66 million second doses have gone to adolescents aged 15-18.