Covid vaccinations for children below 12 may not begin anytime soon

Explaining the nature of covid infection in children under 12, Dr N.K. Arora, chairman of the NTAGI’s covid-19 working group said, “Children below 12 years of age mostly have asymptomatic infection, or else very mild symptoms. Also, children recover faster without any major medical intervention. However, those kids who are obese and already suffering with pre-existing co-morbid conditions are at a risk of severe covid infection may require vaccination. For this, we are regularly evaluating the paediatric data as and when it comes to us. But right now, our main priority is vaccination for children and young adolescents between 12-18 years of age."