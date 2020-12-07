Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Science >Health >Covid vaccines arrive in UK hospitals. Check out pictures here
Both sides of a record card are displayed, that will be given to all recipients of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in UK

Covid vaccines arrive in UK hospitals. Check out pictures here

1 min read . 12:21 PM IST Staff Writer ( with inputs from Agencies )

  • Less than a year after the coronavirus crisis erupted, a massive mobilization to deliver a vaccine is underway in the UK

Britain is preparing to become the first country to vaccinate the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week. Footage posted by the National Health Service (NHS) showed boxes containing doses of the vaccine being delivered to Croydon University Hospital in south London and being stored in a special, securely locked fridge.

Britain is preparing to become the first country to vaccinate the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week. Footage posted by the National Health Service (NHS) showed boxes containing doses of the vaccine being delivered to Croydon University Hospital in south London and being stored in a special, securely locked fridge.

Britain gave emergency use approval for the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech last week.

Britain gave emergency use approval for the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech last week.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
View Full Image
A pharmacy technician (L) from Croydon Health Services takes possession of the first batch of COVID-19 vaccinations at Croydon University Hospital in south London on December 5.
Click on the image to enlarge

In total, Britain has ordered 40 million doses. As each person requires two doses, that is enough to vaccinate 20 million people in the country of 67 million. About 800,000 doses are expected to be available within the first week.

View Full Image
The front of Croydon University Hospital is pictured in south London on December 5, 2020, where the first batch of COVID-19 vaccinations has been delivered to the area
Click on the image to enlarge

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine needs to be kept at -70C (-94F) and only lasts five days in a regular fridge. For that reason, it will first be administered in 50 hospitals.

View Full Image
A pharmacy technician from Croydon Health Services prepares to store the first delivery of COVID-19 vaccine at Croydon University Hospital in Croydon, England, Saturday Dec. 5, 2020. The first batch of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is delivered to the area in preparation for public dispersal. (Gareth Fuller/Pool via AP)
Click on the image to enlarge

NHS England has written to community doctors, telling them to get ready to start giving vaccinations from Dec. 14. Groups of local doctors will operate more than 1,000 vaccination centres across the country, the government said.

View Full Image
A pharmacy technician from Croydon Health Services works to store the first delivery of COVID-19 vaccine, with temperature at right reading minus 82
Click on the image to enlarge

Initial doses that have arrived from Belgium are being stored in secure locations across the country, where they will be quality checked, the health ministry said. The rollout coincides with a crucial and perilous moment in negotiations between Britain and the European Union on a post-Brexit trade agreement.

People over the age of 80, care-home staff and health workers who are at highest risk of illness will be first to receive jabs, according to a statement from England’s National Health Service. Eventually, as many as 1,000 vaccination centers, operated by groups of general practitioners, will come online, the government said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.