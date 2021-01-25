Covid vaccine effective against UK, South Africa variants: Moderna

Covid vaccine effective against UK, South Africa variants: Moderna1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 07:30 PM IST
US biotechnology firm Moderna said lab studies showed its Covid-19 vaccine would remain protective against variants of the coronavirus first identified in the UK and South Africa
US biotechnology firm Moderna on Monday said lab studies showed its Covid-19 vaccine would remain protective against variants of the coronavirus first identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa.
"The study showed no significant impact" on the level of neutralizing antibodies elicited against the UK variant, B.1.1.7.
A six-fold reduction in antibody levels was observed with the B.1.351 variant first seen in South Africa, but the levels are thought to remain above what is required for protection against Covid-19.
