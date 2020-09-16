Home >Science >Health >Covid vaccine for cats: US company to start trial for veterinary use
The owner of a cat cafe checks the temperature of one of her cats in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo: AP)
Covid vaccine for cats: US company to start trial for veterinary use

1 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2020, 04:19 PM IST Aishwarya Nair , Reuters

The study will evaluate domestic feline immune response, safety and tolerability of the vaccine candidate and determine evidence of antibody and T-cell response in them

BENGALURU : Applied DNA Sciences plans to initiate clinical trial of one of its five LineaDNA vaccine candidates for veterinary use to prevent coronavirus infections in domestic cats, the diagnostic test maker said on Wednesday.

The trials will be conducted in collaboration with biotechnology firm Evvivax SRL on receiving approval from the US Department of Agriculture, Applied DNA said in a statement.

The study will evaluate domestic feline immune response, safety and tolerability of the vaccine candidate and determine evidence of antibody and T-cell response in them.

The trial intends to enroll 30 healthy domestic felines and follow them for six months.

Earlier in July, Applied DNA said five of its LineaDNA vaccine candidates showed strong antibody responses at low doses in mice studies.

