With the administration of 72,20,642 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 84 Cr (84,15,18,026) as per provisional reports by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here are latest updates on India's Covid-19 vaccination campaign:

-Zydus Cadila's indigenously-developed needle-free COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D received the Emergency Use Authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India last month and will be administered to those aged 12 years and above.

-With the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA), ZyCoV-D became the first vaccine to be administered to those in the age group of 12-18 years in India.

-The vaccine, ZyCoV-D, uses a section of genetic material from the virus that gives instructions as either DNA or RNA to make the specific protein that the immune system recognises and responds to.

-Unlike most COVID-19 vaccines, which need two doses or even a single dose, ZyCoV-D is administered in three doses.

-The generic drugmaker, listed as Cadila Healthcare Ltd, aims to make 100 million to 120 million doses of ZyCoV-D annually and has already begun stockpiling the vaccine.

-NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul said to bring Zydus Cadila's DNA vaccine in practical shape and implementation, preparations are going on and repeated discussions have been held.

-Paul also said the Covaxin results for children's vaccines are in final phases and expected soon. The results will be submitted to the drug regulator. Then the subject expert committee will look into it and once the regulator gives its approval, it can be used, he added.

