Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Science >Health >Covid vaccine for children in India update: Phase 2/3 trials of Covovax begins in Pune

Covid vaccine for children in India update: Phase 2/3 trials of Covovax begins in Pune

Premium
The Covid vaccine trial for the paediatric age group began in India and the age for enrolment for this group is 2-17 years.
1 min read . 06:36 AM IST Livemint

  • The Covid vaccine trial for the paediatric age group began in India and the age for enrolment for this group is 2-17 years.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The phase 2/3 trials of the Covovax COVID-19 vaccine in children between ages 7 and 11 began in Pune's Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College and Hospital.

The phase 2/3 trials of the Covovax COVID-19 vaccine in children between ages 7 and 11 began in Pune's Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College and Hospital.

The Covid vaccine trial for the paediatric age group began in India and the age for enrolment for this group is 2-17 years. COVOVAX is the Indian version of the NOVOVAX vaccine brought in India by the Serum Institute of India for children.

The Covid vaccine trial for the paediatric age group began in India and the age for enrolment for this group is 2-17 years. COVOVAX is the Indian version of the NOVOVAX vaccine brought in India by the Serum Institute of India for children.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

"Pune's Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College Hospital began phase 2/3 trials of Covovax in children between 7 and 11 years of age. Nine children have been enrolled for the trial here," said Dr Sanjay Lalwani, the Medical Director of the hospital, as quoted by news agency ANI.

"For the children who wish to enrol their parents are counselled in local vernacular language and the audiovisual consulting process is documented. Once the parents give their consent, then the volunteer is subjected to an RT PCR test and an antibody test. Although, this does not stop them from being a part of the trial," he added.

As many as nine centres have been identified across India for this phase, including Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College Hospital.

"In paediatric, it's an age de-escalation trial; which means that you start with children of higher age and see the efficacy, and then proceed to the lower ages. So, part one is between the 11-17 age group where 100s have been enrolled in India. There are 9 sites in India and approx 1,000 children will enrol across the county. We at our site have started the trial for the age group of 7-11," Lalwani said.

During the trial, two doses at a gap of 21 days will be administered.

COVOVAX is the Indian version of the NOVOVAX vaccine brought in India by the Serum Institute of India for children.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

As the festival season dawns, these 10 states need to worry

Premium

What science knows now about the risk of Covid-19 trans ...

Premium

India aims to produce mRNA Covid-19 vaccine this year

Premium

FDA leans toward authorizing Moderna booster at a half dose

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!