Covid vaccine maker BioNTech will attempt shot for Malaria next

Malaria kills some 400,000 people a year -- most of them young children in Africa -- and has been a notoriously tricky target for vaccine makers. After decades of work, the first shot to clear the WHO’s 75% target for efficacy came this year. Developed by scientists at the University of Oxford, it prevented 77% of cases in a 450-child study in Burkina Faso. A 4,800-child trial is planned to confirm the results.

