The vaccine against Covid-19 came as a boon at a point when million lost their lives to the fatal infection. The vaccines to combat coronavirus infection is known to have slowed down the process and given human beings the ability to fight the disease. However, it might not have saved everyone.
A 46-year old cheese shop worker and a mother of two, Sarah Birch was pushed to the brink, after she received the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 in May 2021 and later developed distressing symptoms leading to her being in a COMA for four days!
Birch has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome and spends her days in complete and utter pain.
Timeline of Birch's deteriorating health condition
The 46-year old mother of two from Staffordshire, England, told Stoke-on-Trent Live, that she had received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in May 2021. Following the jab, she started experiencing mild symptoms like dizziness, backache, and tingling in toes and tongue.
Birch further informed that these distress symptoms increased so much that she collapsed days after and had to be hospitalised.
In the hospital she was put on ventilation support for four days as Birch had slipped into a coma.
Following this, Birch was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome. This rare disorder means that the patient's body's immune system attacks their nerves. Early symptoms include weakness and tingling in hands and feet. This can escalate quickly ultimately paralysing the whole body.
Probing into the AstraZeneca Vaccine
Sarah Birch filed a complaint under the UK government’s Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme (VDPS). An independent third party assessment is now on.
“My life has completely changed. I don’t sleep and am in constant pain. It has been a long journey and I feel that if I didn't have the vaccine my life would be normal." Birch said.
“I have been through hell and back through no fault of my own and now I feel like I am left on the shelf. I feel like it’s mental torture. I feel let down and I can’t move on with my life - I need the money because I’ve not got a job." she added.
Factual information about AstraZeneca vaccine
According to the European Medicines Agency, since its roll out, about 69 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid jab have been given to people in Europe. Of these, around 360,000 reported cases of suspected side effects.
In a trial, more than 23,000 patients were given the AstraZeneca vaccine. The most commonly reported side effects included headaches, fatigue, fever, chills and nausea.
AstraZeneca's statement
An AstraZeneca spokesperson has said, “The safety of anyone taking AstraZeneca’s vaccine is paramount and regulatory authorities have clear and stringent standards to ensure the safe use of all medicines, including vaccines."
