Covid: Vaccines do not cut transmission risks, warns WHO

“Vaccines save lives, but they do not fully prevent Covid-19 transmission. Data suggest that before the arrival of the Delta variant, vaccines reduced transmission by about 60%. With Delta, that has dropped to about 40%" said Tedros Adhanom, Director General of WHO, while adding that in many countries and communities the WHO is concerned about a false sense of security that vaccines have ended the Covid-19 pandemic and that people who are vaccinated do not need to take any other precautions.