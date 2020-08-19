The covid vaccine trials in India are progressing well and the manufactures have been asked to indicate potential prices of the vaccines, the Indian government said. Dr. V.K. Paul, a member of NITI Aayog and who heads the government's expert group on covid vaccine administrative panel, said: "We have reviewed all these vaccine candidates. These are progressing well and their developments are taking place in a reassuring manner."

"One vaccine is in the stage of phase-3 trials, the other two are also progressing well and are in the phase 1-2 of clinical trials," he added.

The national expert group on covid vaccine administration earlier this week met representatives of leading domestic manufactures, including Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila, on Monday to take inputs about the present stage of various candidate vaccines as well as their expectations from the government.

The phase-1 human clinical trials of the two COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and Zydus Cadila Ltd have been completed and the trials have moved to phase 2, ICMR Director General Bhargava had said at a press briefing recently.

The Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with AstraZeneca for manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by the University of Oxford, has been allowed for conducting advanced clinical trials in India.

“The outline of vaccine administration and supply chain is ready. As and when required, detailed and micro-level planning for vaccine administration based on a scientific approach according to the characteristics of the vaccine will be adopted," he said.

Dr. Paul said that government held discussions with vaccine manufacturers to know about the facilitations they are expecting from the government.

“We requested the vaccine manufacturers to indicate what possible prices could be. Pricing is very complex as some of these vaccines are at an early stage. We have some insights into what the price range could be, but this is an information that will be refined as we move along," he said.

He further added that individual vaccine manufacturers have been requested to provide more clear-cut data on their individual production capacities and how their capacities would pan out with time.

"This is a dialogue in motion," he added.

