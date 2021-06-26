Covid vaccines will deliver long-term health boost for drugmakers

But the industry’s recent success challenges that reality. Taxpayers certainly got a return on their investment: In addition to saving untold lives, the speedy development helped revive left-for-dead industries like travel and hospitality. And the vaccine developers have rightly become Wall Street darlings for their trouble. For example, Moderna said last month it expects to book at least $19.2 billion in vaccine sales this year; its market value has reached $88 billion. Such results are hard to ignore. What is more, there is reason to hope that messenger-RNA vaccine technology like that used in Moderna’s and Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccines can be effective against other serious diseases.