Covid variants alpha, gamma, and delta found in deers; traces of mutation seen: Should you worry?
Over the course of the pandemic, deer have become infected with SARS-CoV-2 through ongoing contact with humans, study said
Covid variants of concern - alpha, gamma and delta - that were once widely circulated, but are no longer found in humans have been traced in white-tailed deers in North America. The scientist also cited that when they drew the sample from the deers, they found that the variant had mutated indicating that it had been circulating among these animals for quite some time.
