The SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes covid-19 could have come through the food chain, as frozen products can provide a surface for transmission, according to a hypothesis of the joint international expert team convened by the World Health Organisation (WHO) investigating the origin of the virus in Wuhan in China, the epicentre of the virus.

The team that consisted of 17 Chinese experts and counterparts from other countries, looking at epidemiology, molecular research and animal and environment, visited hospitals and other sites in Wuhan, including the Huanan Market where the virus was first detected.

“Frozen animal products, mainly seafood, were sold at Huanan Market, along with products made from wild and farmed animals, some of which came from other parts of China or were imported. So, there is the potential to continue to follow this lead and further look at the supply chain and animals that were supplied to the markets in frozen and other processed and semi-processed form, or raw form," said Dr Peter Ben Embarek from WHO at a press conference in Wuhan, China, at the end of a four-week mission to the city.

Refuting the theory that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was made in laboratory, the scientists said that the virus that causes covid-19 probably jumped from animals to humans and is “extremely unlikely" to have come from a laboratory.

“Our initial findings suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway and one that will require more studies and more specific targeted research. However, the findings suggest that the laboratory incident hypothesis is extremely unlikely to explain introduction of the virus into the human population, and therefore is not a hypothesis that implies to suggest future studies into our work, to support our future work, into the understanding of the origin of the virus," said Embarek.

While ongoing research continues to suggest that bats are a natural reservoir for the new coronavirus, Embarek ruled out the possibility in Wuhan, as the city is not near to any environments where these animals are found.

The international team’s Chinese lead, Dr. Liang Wannian said that studies from different countries suggests SARS-CoV-2 circulation preceding the initial detection of cases by several weeks.

“Some of the suspected positive samples were detected even earlier than the first case reported. This indicates the possibility of the missed reported circulation in other regions. The research also found “no indication" of virus transmission in Wuhan in the period before December 2019," said Liang.

