Covid-19 alert: After wreaking havoc for the past two years, when Covid-19 cases seemed to be in a declining phase, a new virus strain has been reported. The World Health Organization (WHO) has now warned of a new subvariant – ‘XE’. The new Covid variant may be more transmissible than any strain of COVID-19, read the WHO report.

What is XE?

The new variant, XE, is a mutant hybrid of two versions of Omicron - BA.1 and BA.2.

New COVID-19 variant: No need to push panic button, says TIGS Director

The Tata Institute for Genetics and Society has urged citizens of the country not to panic and closely monitor the development of the variant. Speaking exclusively to ANI, Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS) Director Rakesh Mishra said, "The new mutant XE emerged for the first time in mid-January, but I believe that there is no need to push a 'panic button'. So far, only 600 cases have been reported across the world. But we need to keep a close watch on it."

What are the other mutants found?

There are three hybrid or recombinant viruses in total that have been detected so far. These are XD, XE and XF, of which XD and XF is a combination of Delta and Omicron variants. Meanwhile, XE is a hybrid of two versions of Omicron – BA.1 and BA.2.

What the WHO report says on the new Covid variant

According to the World Health Organization (WHO)'s latest report, the new mutant called XE may be more transmissible than any strain of COVID-19 reported so far.

India Covid-19 tally

On Sunday, India reported 1,260 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of Coronavirus infections to 4,30,27,035. India also recorded 83 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron

Meanwhile, the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron is spreading rapidly across the globe. Some 4.9 million people in the UK are estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week ending March 26, or 600,000 more than the previous week, the latest survey by the Office for National Statistics said. US and China also reported a surge in Covid cases driven by the BA.2 variant.

