Covid-19 alert: Why WHO has warned against the new virus strain ‘XE’

The Tata Institute for Genetics and Society has urged citizens of the country not to panic and closely monitor the development of the variant. Speaking exclusively to ANI, Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS) Director Rakesh Mishra said, "The new mutant XE emerged for the first time in mid-January, but I believe that there is no need to push a 'panic button'. So far, only 600 cases have been reported across the world. But we need to keep a close watch on it."