Covid-19 and Mpox emergencies might end in 2023: WHO1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 12:36 AM IST
- Dr. Tedros asserted that the primary lesson from the Covid-19 pandemic to the countries is to be ever-ready against such outbreaks
Even as China battles with rising cases of the Covid-19 virus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is hopeful that the year 2023 will see the end of Covid pandemic and Mpox emergencies. The comment by WHO came as a relief for the world which is reeling from the virus since 2019 and millions of people have lost thier life.