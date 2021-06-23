Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Science >Health >Covid-19: AstraZeneca vaccine effective against Delta, Kappa variants

Covid-19: AstraZeneca vaccine effective against Delta, Kappa variants

Premium
Photo: Reuters
1 min read . 01:58 AM IST Aishwarya Nair, Reuters

The study by the Oxford University investigated the ability of monoclonal antibodies in blood from recovered people and from those vaccinated to neutralize the Delta and Kappa variants, the statement said

BENGALURU : AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine is effective against Delta and Kappa variants, which were first identified in India, the company said on Tuesday, citing a study.

AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine is effective against Delta and Kappa variants, which were first identified in India, the company said on Tuesday, citing a study.

The study by the Oxford University investigated the ability of monoclonal antibodies in blood from recovered people and from those vaccinated to neutralize the Delta and Kappa variants, the statement said.

Last week, an analysis by the Public Health England (PHE) showed that vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca offer high protection of more than 90% against hospitalization from the Delta variant.

The latest Oxford study results are built on the recent analysis by PHE, the company said.

The Delta variant is becoming the globally dominant version of the disease, the World Health Organization's chief scientist said on Friday.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!