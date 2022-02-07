Covid-19 booster dose: Why people are experiencing this symptom in the mouth?

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Fever, muscle pain and headache are some of the well-known side effects of COVID -19 vaccines, but for the past few weeks, some people have been reporting an unusual sensation in their mouth after taking the third shot. Most people say such symptoms or side effects were not experienced when they took the first and the second shot. Read on to understand this particular side effect for the third dose. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fever, muscle pain and headache are some of the well-known side effects of COVID -19 vaccines, but for the past few weeks, some people have been reporting an unusual sensation in their mouth after taking the third shot. Most people say such symptoms or side effects were not experienced when they took the first and the second shot. Read on to understand this particular side effect for the third dose.

What is the side effect? After taking the booster dose or the third shot of COVID-19 vaccines, many people have reported that their taste buds have altered and they have a metallic after taste in their mouth. ‘However, most evidence to date remains anecdotal,’ reported by UK-based publication Express. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

What is the side effect? After taking the booster dose or the third shot of COVID-19 vaccines, many people have reported that their taste buds have altered and they have a metallic after taste in their mouth. ‘However, most evidence to date remains anecdotal,’ reported by UK-based publication Express. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The side effect, which was likened to having “nickels in your mouth", has been said to last for days in some instances, the report also said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When was this symptom first reported? First reports of the "metallic taste" emerged last year, with some cases describing the symptom as “intense."

However, this symptom (i.e. metallic taste in the mouth) is still not included in Centre’s for Disease Control and Prevention’s list of possible side effects of COVID vaccines. Currently, CDC recognizes pain, redness or swelling at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea as some of the common symptoms.

What are people experiencing? Express quoted an author who shared his experience on the website Cystic Fibrosis saying, I experienced a funny new side effect which was this metallic-like taste in my mouth. No matter what I ate or drank, that taste of metal was there, lingering. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Non-Profit organisation AbScent confirmed that of the thousands of people who had similar sensations, Express also said. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Why people are experiencing altered taste buds after the booster dose? There might be several reasons why people are experiencing such symptoms. It could be poor oral health, dryness in the mouth, and some medications. However, it is still unknown why this is happening immediately after the vaccination.