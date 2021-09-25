Covid-19 booster shots are here, and so is the angst over who gets one

“I want it now," she says, adding that she won’t get one until she qualifies. “I don’t have an underlying condition and I don’t believe I qualify for having a high-risk job, but if they tell me I can, then I will be the first in line," she says. She got Covid in August 2020, and got vaccinated this year. “I don’t want to ever have to go through that again," she says of the virus.