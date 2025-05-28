COVID-19 cases rise across India: Noida reports 19 active infections; Kerala’s count hits 519, three deaths | 10 updates

India sees rise in COVID-19 cases: India is witnessing a notable rise in COVID-19 infections across multiple states, driven primarily by sub-lineages of the Omicron variant. While the overall severity remains relatively low, health authorities are urging vigilance, especially among vulnerable populations. Noida has been witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases, and the number has reached 19.

Meanwhile, a 78-year-old Firozabad man, suspected to be infected with COVID-19, died during treatment at a medical college in Agra on Tuesday evening.

Several states have reported new cases, prompting increased testing, contact tracing and public advisories to curb further spread. Below is a detailed update on the evolving COVID-19 situation across key states.

COVID-19 cases in India: 10-point update as of 28 May

1. Kerala Kerala remains the worst-affected, with 519 active COVID-19 cases and three deaths reported in the current wave. Health Minister Veena George stated that although the severity is generally low, individuals with comorbidities may face complications. The state government has mandated COVID-19 testing across all districts and is closely monitoring the situation.

2. Maharashtra Maharashtra has reported 210 active cases, including 154 new infections. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation confirmed its first COVID-19 death in this wave—a 78-year-old patient who died during treatment. Authorities are enhancing surveillance and healthcare preparedness.

3. Delhi Delhi’s active COVID-19 cases have risen to 104, with 99 new infections in the past week. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured residents that hospitals are fully prepared and there is no cause for panic. The government continues to monitor the situation closely.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Wednesday said, “In very clear words, I would like to say, the word 'alarming' does not need to be used here. The situation is not at all alarming. There are no serious cases and no casualties. People are recovering fast. Nobody needs to worry.”

4. Karnataka Karnataka has recorded 36 new cases recently, with a total of 47 active infections. With a possible spike in COVID cases expected in Bengaluru and across Karnataka, the Medical Education Minister emphasised that the situation is under control but advised schools and the public to remain cautious.

Further, even with zero cases, districts like Raichur are getting ready, in case there is a Covid-19 flare-up.

5. Gujarat Gujarat has reported 83 active cases, with new Omicron sub-lineages such as LF.7 detected. The state has intensified genomic surveillance to track emerging variants.

6. Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh has 15 active cases, including a recent suspected COVID-19 death of a 78-year-old patient in Agra. Authorities continue contact tracing and urge the public to follow safety protocols.

7. West Bengal West Bengal has 12 active COVID-19 cases. The state government is encouraging testing and vaccination to prevent further spread.

8. Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu reported 69 active COVID-19 cases. The state is participating in genomic sequencing efforts to monitor variant evolution.

9. Punjab A 25-year-old man in Ferozepur, Punjab, recently tested COVID-19 positive, prompting local health authorities to enhance surveillance.

10. Arunachal Pradesh Arunachal Pradesh has recorded its first COVID-19 case of the current wave, with immediate contact tracing and precautionary measures underway.

Additional updates on COVID-19 Cases PATNA: With four new positive cases, the total COVID-19 patients has reached 10.

NOIDA: The number of active cases has risen to 19, with patients aged between 24 and 71 years, all in home isolation.

GHAZIABAD: Out of 15 confirmed cases, 14 remain active. Most have mild symptoms and are isolating at home. A 4-month-old infant is hospitalised with a minor chest infection but is stable. Authorities advise calm and caution.

State Wise Covid-19 Cases in India