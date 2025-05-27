India sees rise in Covid-19 cases: Bengaluru, Gurugram report new infections; Delhi CM says ‘not alarming’ | 7 updates

India is experiencing a rise in Covid-19 cases, particularly in Karnataka and Maharashtra. Health authorities emphasise caution, with active cases surpassing 1,000 nationwide. Two new Covid-19 sub-variants are under monitoring, but severity remains low.

Livemint
Updated27 May 2025, 05:01 PM IST
India is witnessing a notable rise in Covid-19 cases across several states, prompting health authorities to urge caution while reassuring the public that the current situation remains manageable.
India is witnessing a notable rise in Covid-19 cases across several states, prompting health authorities to urge caution while reassuring the public that the current situation remains manageable.

India sees rise in Covid-19 cases: India is witnessing a notable rise in Covid-19 cases across several states, prompting health authorities to urge caution while reassuring the public that the current situation remains manageable.

Here are the seven key developments shaping the Covid landscape in the country:

1. Bengaluru, Karnataka Covid update

Karnataka is closely monitoring a rise in Covid cases, with the state logging 80 active infections as of May 26, 2025. Bengaluru accounts for 73 of these cases.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil emphasised that the state is “taking no chances” and has issued advisories to healthcare professionals to remain vigilant. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Karnataka branch has also issued control advisories amid the surge.

Also Read | Covid-19 cases rising: Here is what ICMR chief Rajiv Bahl said

2. Covid virus prevalence not serious: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the virus strain that is prevalent is not "serious" in nature. However, precautionary measures need to be taken.

The Karnataka CM stressed the importance of maintaining precautionary measures such as hygiene and mask-wearing to curb transmission.

Also Read | Covid-19 cases rising: Here is what ICMR chief Rajiv Bahl said

3. First Covid-19 fatality in Maharashtra

The Kalyan-Dombivli civic body in Maharashtra reported its first Covid-19 death on Tuesday, signalling the virus’s impact beyond major metros. This has raised concerns about preparedness in smaller urban areas.

Four Covid-19-infected patients were detected within the municipal limits after the coronavirus cases saw a spike in parts of Maharashtra, including adjoining Mumbai.

Of these, one woman died, another patient with mild symptoms was discharged after treatment, a third is undergoing treatment in a private hospital, and the fourth has been transferred to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa for further care.

The Thane Municipal Corporation public relations officer released an official update on Tuesday, informing about the detection of 36 COVID-19 patients so far, with one death in the city.

Nine patients are hospitalised in stable condition, and 20 are in home quarantine, it said.

Also Read | Covid-19: Is new variant JN.1 severe? All FAQs answered as Thane reports death

4. New cases in Gurugram

Gurugram city in Haryana detected two new Covid cases, bringing the local toll to six. Authorities continue contact tracing and monitoring to prevent further spread.

A 51-year-old woman from Sushant Lok phase 1 and a 30-year-old woman residing in South City were confirmed positive for the virus, a health department official said.

5. Delhi’s active cases reach 104

Delhi currently has 104 active Covid cases. The Delhi government has downplayed the severity, with a minister stating the infection’s intensity is “akin to viral fever” and urging residents not to panic. Hospitals remain prepared for any escalation.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, “There is no alarming or emergency situation so far. The situation is under control. All our hospitals are on alert.”

Also Read | Delhi records 104 active COVID-19 cases; one admitted to AIIMS

6. India Covid cases in May cross 1,000

India’s total active Covid caseload has surpassed 1,000, with 1,010 active cases reported nationwide as of May 27. Despite the rise in Covid-19 cases, the Indian Council of Medical Research maintains that the severity is low and there is no cause for alarm, urging continued vigilance.

Also Read | COVID-19 update: Active cases cross 1,000 in India on May 26

7. New variants under observation

Two new Covid sub-variants, NB.1.8.1 and LF.7, have been detected in India and are being monitored by the World Health Organization (WHO). Currently classified as Variants Under Monitoring, they have not been flagged as Variants of Concern.

Also Read | What is COVID-19 JN.1 variant? Know symptoms, tests for diagnosis and treatment

Active Covid cases in India by state (May 27, 2025)

StateActive Covid-19 Cases
Kerala430
Maharashtra210
Delhi104
Gujarat83
Tamil Nadu69
Karnataka47
Uttar Pradesh15
Rajasthan13
West Bengal12

New Covid-19 variants

NB.1.8.1

The NB.1.8.1 sub-variant of Covid-19 has recently been identified in India and is currently classified as a Variant Under Monitoring by the WHO. Early observations suggest it carries mutations that may affect transmissibility, though there is no evidence yet of increased severity or vaccine resistance.

Also Read | India steps up surveillance as covid-19 cases surge in Hong Kong and Singapore

LF.7

LF.7 is another emerging Covid-19 sub-variant detected in India, drawing attention due to its unique genetic profile. While it remains under close surveillance, health authorities have not reported any significant changes in disease severity or impact on existing treatments and vaccines at this stage.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsScienceHealthIndia sees rise in Covid-19 cases: Bengaluru, Gurugram report new infections; Delhi CM says ‘not alarming’ | 7 updates
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.