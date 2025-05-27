India sees rise in Covid-19 cases: Bengaluru, Gurugram report new infections; Delhi CM says ‘not alarming’ | 7 updates

India sees rise in Covid-19 cases: India is witnessing a notable rise in Covid-19 cases across several states, prompting health authorities to urge caution while reassuring the public that the current situation remains manageable.

Here are the seven key developments shaping the Covid landscape in the country:

1. Bengaluru, Karnataka Covid update Karnataka is closely monitoring a rise in Covid cases, with the state logging 80 active infections as of May 26, 2025. Bengaluru accounts for 73 of these cases.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil emphasised that the state is “taking no chances” and has issued advisories to healthcare professionals to remain vigilant. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Karnataka branch has also issued control advisories amid the surge.

2. Covid virus prevalence not serious: Karnataka CM Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the virus strain that is prevalent is not "serious" in nature. However, precautionary measures need to be taken.

The Karnataka CM stressed the importance of maintaining precautionary measures such as hygiene and mask-wearing to curb transmission.

3. First Covid-19 fatality in Maharashtra The Kalyan-Dombivli civic body in Maharashtra reported its first Covid-19 death on Tuesday, signalling the virus’s impact beyond major metros. This has raised concerns about preparedness in smaller urban areas.

Four Covid-19-infected patients were detected within the municipal limits after the coronavirus cases saw a spike in parts of Maharashtra, including adjoining Mumbai.

Of these, one woman died, another patient with mild symptoms was discharged after treatment, a third is undergoing treatment in a private hospital, and the fourth has been transferred to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa for further care.

The Thane Municipal Corporation public relations officer released an official update on Tuesday, informing about the detection of 36 COVID-19 patients so far, with one death in the city.

Nine patients are hospitalised in stable condition, and 20 are in home quarantine, it said.

4. New cases in Gurugram Gurugram city in Haryana detected two new Covid cases, bringing the local toll to six. Authorities continue contact tracing and monitoring to prevent further spread.

A 51-year-old woman from Sushant Lok phase 1 and a 30-year-old woman residing in South City were confirmed positive for the virus, a health department official said.

5. Delhi’s active cases reach 104 Delhi currently has 104 active Covid cases. The Delhi government has downplayed the severity, with a minister stating the infection’s intensity is “akin to viral fever” and urging residents not to panic. Hospitals remain prepared for any escalation.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, “There is no alarming or emergency situation so far. The situation is under control. All our hospitals are on alert.”

6. India Covid cases in May cross 1,000 India’s total active Covid caseload has surpassed 1,000, with 1,010 active cases reported nationwide as of May 27. Despite the rise in Covid-19 cases, the Indian Council of Medical Research maintains that the severity is low and there is no cause for alarm, urging continued vigilance.

7. New variants under observation Two new Covid sub-variants, NB.1.8.1 and LF.7, have been detected in India and are being monitored by the World Health Organization (WHO). Currently classified as Variants Under Monitoring, they have not been flagged as Variants of Concern.

Active Covid cases in India by state (May 27, 2025)

State Active Covid-19 Cases Kerala 430 Maharashtra 210 Delhi 104 Gujarat 83 Tamil Nadu 69 Karnataka 47 Uttar Pradesh 15 Rajasthan 13 West Bengal 12

New Covid-19 variants NB.1.8.1 The NB.1.8.1 sub-variant of Covid-19 has recently been identified in India and is currently classified as a Variant Under Monitoring by the WHO. Early observations suggest it carries mutations that may affect transmissibility, though there is no evidence yet of increased severity or vaccine resistance.

