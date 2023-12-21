India recorded 358 new cases of COVID-19 and six fatalities, as reported by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, Kerala alone accounted for 300 new active cases of COVID-19 and reported three deaths.

The ministry further informed that the total number of active COVID cases in the country is currently at 2,669, with the total number of fatalities reported since the arrival of the pandemic in India at 5,33,327. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

COVID19 state-wise data.

Covid-19 state-wise data.

The death toll in Kerala reached three, while Punjab recorded one death. Odisha is currently in the process of reconciling its mortality figures. Additionally, Karnataka reported two deaths due to Covid-19, the ministry stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the three reported deaths in the state, the total number of COVID-19-related fatalities in Kerala since the outbreak three years ago reached 72,059. In the last 24 hours, 211 individuals diagnosed with the infection were either cured, discharged, or migrated, bringing the overall count in this category to 68,37,414.

State Health Minister Veena George reassured on Tuesday that despite the surge in COVID cases in Kerala, there was no cause for concern as hospitals were well-prepared to manage the virus infection. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Previously, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul urged the public not to panic concerning the recently discovered COVID-19 variant JN.1. He reassured citizens that the central government is implementing necessary measures to address the situation.

On Wednesday, in response to the increasing COVID-19 cases in five states—Kerala, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, and Karnataka—Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya presided over a high-level meeting with senior officials and chief health secretaries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"There should be no laxity in our preparedness. There is no room for politics when it comes to public health. The Union Health Ministry is available for every support," he said.

Mandaviya assured complete central support to states grappling with the recent surge in COVID cases, emphasizing a comprehensive ‘government approach’. He recommended that healthcare authorities in the affected states conduct regular mock drills in hospitals every three months to maintain readiness in addressing the surge in COVID cases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.