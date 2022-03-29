Covid-19: Deficiency of this mineral can cause infections. Check symptoms here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Three years on, today we know a lot about the coronavirus and, yet there is a lot more to know about it. Recent studies have pointed out that zinc deficiency can lower your immunity which makes it easier for the virus to attack you. Here is all that you need to know about zinc deficiency, the symptoms, and who is most at risk.

How is zinc related to COVID? Several studies have shown zinc supplements help COVID patients to recover faster. “There are certain protective micro-molecular enzymes that use zinc to activate themselves and act as a shield. They prevent the entry of the virus into the respiratory tract and help mucociliary clearance or the natural defence mechanism of the lungs through which COVID infiltrates our system," the research report says.

"Zinc may have antiviral activity, whether by improving immune cell function that counters viral infections or by reducing the ability of viruses to multiply," as per 2021 Harvard Medical report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Who is at most risk for most for zinc deficiency? For zinc deficiency, the people who are most at risk include those who have digestive disorders, chronic liver or kidney disease, excessive cases of diarrhea

Apart from these, pregnant women are also at risk as babies need zinc for development

What are the symptoms of zinc deficiency? One of the most prominent signs of zinc deficiency is loss of taste or smell which was also a major symptom of COVID. Also, patients may suffer from poor appetite, depressed mood, lower immunity, delay in wound healing, hair loss, and diarrhea. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How much zinc should you consume every day? As per medical standards an adult male should have 11 mg of zinc per day and an adult female should have 8 mg per day. The dietary intake of zinc for females should be increased during pregnancy.