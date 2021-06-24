Covid-19 delta variant: What we know about the virus

05:55 PM IST

Aniruddha Ghosal, AP

Experts say the delta variant spreads more easily because of mutations that make it better at latching onto cells in our bodies. It now responsible for 90% of all new infections in the UK and represents 20% of infections in the US.