Covid-19 early symptoms differ among age groups, gender : Study

Dr Liane dos Santos Canas, the first author from King's College London, said, "Currently, in the UK, only a few symptoms are used to recommend self-isolation and further testing. Using a larger number of symptoms and only after a few days of being unwell, using AI, we can better detect COVID-19 positive cases. We hope such a method is used to encourage more people to get tested as early as possible to minimise the risk of spread."