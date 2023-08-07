Covid-19 cases may have dropped significantly from the gargantuan number of cases that were being reported during the three waves of pandemic, however, new variants keep emerging causing a cautious scare among people. The latest to be added to the list is the 'Eris' variant that has reportedly risen among people of United Kingdom.

World Health Organisation (WHO) has raised an alarm about the rise in cases of the ‘Eris’ variant. However, it has also been noted that this new variant of Covid-19 is not any more severe than the previous variants.

In the week beginning 10 July, approximately 11.8% of UK sequences were identified as Eris, and the latest data indicates that this figure has climbed to a worrisome 14.6% of all cases.

“We continue to see a rise in Covid-19 cases in this week’s report. We have also seen a small rise in hospital admission rates in most age groups, particularly among the elderly. Overall levels of admission still remain extremely low and we are not currently seeing a similar increase in ICU admissions. We will continue to monitor these rates closely," said Dr Mary Ramsay, UKHSA’s Head of Immunisation.

Here's everything to know about the new Covid-19 Eris variant

What is Covid-19 Eris variant?

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), EG.5.1, is the descendant of Omicron. The variant has been nicknamed Eris. It was first classified as a variant in the UK on 31 July. UKHSA has said that the Eris variant makes up one in seven new Covid cases in the UK.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has added EG.5.1 to the list of variants under monitoring.

Is Covid-19 Eris variant dangerous?

There is no indication that the new variant is any more severe as the latest UKHSA data suggests it now accounts for 14.6 per cent of all Covid cases in the country, even as Covid-19 case rates continued to increase.

Covid-19 Eris variant Symptoms

Covid-19 Eris variant is a strain of the formerly extremely prevalent Omicron strain of coronavirus. According to the ZOE Health Study, as reported by The Independent, the five most common symptoms of Omicron are:

-Runny nose

-Headache

-Fatigue (mild or severe)

-Sneezing

-Sore throat

How to protect yourself from Covid-19 Eris variant

-It is recommended that you take your vaccines against the coronavirus.

-One should also always wash and sanitise their hands with soap, and water or sanitizer

-One should avoid crowded areas, or wear a mask if stuck in a place with poor ventilation and physical distancing is not an option

-One should cover their mouth and nose when they cough or sneeze

-One should get themselves tested if they are experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 or common flu

-One should also isolate themselves in case they feel they they are experiencing the symptoms of Covid-19