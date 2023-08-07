Covid-19 'Eris' variant cases rising rapidly in UK. Symptoms, prevention, and everything you need to know2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 06:03 PM IST
In the week beginning 10 July, approximately 11.8% of UK sequences were identified as Eris, and the latest data indicates that this figure has climbed to a worrisome 14.6% of all cases.
Covid-19 cases may have dropped significantly from the gargantuan number of cases that were being reported during the three waves of pandemic, however, new variants keep emerging causing a cautious scare among people. The latest to be added to the list is the 'Eris' variant that has reportedly risen among people of United Kingdom.