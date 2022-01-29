'Not a benign disease': Top health expert as Covid cases in children top 9.5 mn in this country1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2022, 06:02 PM IST
- COVID in children. Not always a benign disease, asserted health expert
Covid is not always a benign disease among children, top US-based virologists Dr. Faheem Younus warned dismissing common perceptions. Further revealing data, the expert pointed out, in the US alone, 9.5 million children have been infected with the virus, 30,000 have been hospitalised, and 750 kids died due to the disease.
Many kids were unvaccinated, had underlying conditions, were co-infected with other viruses, and ended up in ICUs, he mentioned.
Along with the tweet, he also shared a research report that studied as many as 915 children with COVID who were admitted to six different children's hospitals between July and August 2021.
