Covid is not always a benign disease among children, top US-based virologists Dr. Faheem Younus warned dismissing common perceptions. Further revealing data, the expert pointed out, in the US alone, 9.5 million children have been infected with the virus, 30,000 have been hospitalised, and 750 kids died due to the disease.

Many kids were unvaccinated, had underlying conditions, were co-infected with other viruses, and ended up in ICUs, he mentioned.

Many kids were unvaccinated, had underlying conditions, were co-infected with other viruses, and ended up in ICUs, he mentioned.

Along with the tweet, he also shared a research report that studied as many as 915 children with COVID who were admitted to six different children's hospitals between July and August 2021.

The study pointed out some vital facts: 38% were 12 to 17 years old, 20% were 5 to 11, 17% were 1 to 4, and 25% were younger than 1 year.

68% had underlying medical conditions, most commonly obesity (32%); 12- to 17-year-olds had the highest obesity rate (61%).

16% had viral coinfections, most commonly respiratory syncytial virus; children <5 years had the highest coinfection rate (34%).

30% required intensive care unit (ICU) admission (median stay, 3 days).

Patients with underlying medical conditions were more likely to require ICU care than those without (35% vs. 18%), and patients with obesity had double the median hospital stay as did nonobese patients (4 vs. 2 days).

8 children required extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, and 11 (1.5%) died.

Only 1 child was fully vaccinated.