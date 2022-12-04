Covid-19: India logs 226 fresh cases, one death in 24 hours1 min read . Updated: 04 Dec 2022, 10:02 AM IST
Covid-19 update: The death toll has climbed to 5,30,6278 with one fatality being reported from Odisha, data updated at 8 am stated.
India has logged 226 new Covid infections in a day taking the tally of cases to 4.46 crore while active caseload has declined by 68 to reach 4,529, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.