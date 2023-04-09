Covid and its long time effects are no surprise to human kind. However, at a time when India has been reporting an alarming surge in cases, a study has confirmed that two infants babies suffered brain damage because they were born to mothers who contracted Covid-19 when they were pregnant.

This study by University of Miami has proven that Covid may break into placenta and infect foetuses, causing brain damage in infants.

The study noted that the pregnant women has contracted the fatal Delta variant of coronavirus infection during the second wave in 2020. During pregnancy they had suffered seizures leading to significant development delays.

The report said one of the children died at 13 months of age while the other was placed in hospice care unit.

The study also informed that neither of the babies had tested positive for Covid-19 at birth, but, the babies had developed high levels of anitibodies to the coronavirus in their blood.

This means that the virus had likely transferred from the mother to the baby invading the placenta, Dr Merline Benny, a neonatologist at the University of Miami, was quoted as saying by Reuters. Evidence of virus was discovered in placentas of both mothers.

Traces of the coronavirus was also found after an autopsy was conducted in the brain of the child who died. According to Dr Benny, the presence of the virus suggests its direct infection causing brain injury.

Despite being tested positive for the virus, one of the mothers had only mild symptoms and carried the baby full-term, whereas, the other one fell severely sick which forced doctors to deliver her baby eight weeks early, the study said.

However, the study couldn't work out whether the condition was unique to the coronavirus' Delta variant or there is a possibility of similar medical condition with the Omicron variants.

Obstretrician and gynaecologist at the University Dr Shahnaz Duara said though such cases are rare, women who were infected during their pregnancies should inform about the situation to their children's paediatricians to check for developmental delays.

Meanwhile, India reported a slight drop in cases with 5,357 new Covid cases in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on 9 April. This slight drop came a day after the country reported 6,155 cases yesterday.