Covid-19 is seasonal, new research suggests

NEW DELHI : Covid-19 may be seasonal like flu, a global analysis of the pandemic by the University of Illinois, Chicago, has suggested.

In a paper, published in Evolutionary Bioinformatics, Illinois researchers have suggested that covid-19 cases and mortality rates, among other epidemiological metrics, are significantly correlated with temperature and latitude across 221 countries.

Early in the pandemic, researchers and public health officials had suggested SARS-CoV-2 may behave like other coronaviruses, many of which rear their heads in fall and winter. But data was lacking, especially on the global scale. The research aims to fill this specific knowledge gap.

Researchers downloaded relevant epidemiological data (disease incidence, mortality, recovery cases, active cases, testing rate, and hospitalization) from 221 countries, along with their latitude, longitude, and average temperature. They pulled the data from 15 April, because that date represents the moment in a given year in which seasonal temperature variation is at its maximum across the globe. That date also coincided with a time during the early pandemic when covid-19 infections were peaking everywhere.

The research team then used statistical methods to test if epidemiological variables were correlated with temperature, latitude, and longitude. The expectation was that warmer countries closer to the equator would be the least affected by the disease.

"Our worldwide epidemiological analysis showed a statistically significant correlation between temperature and incidence, mortality, recovery cases, and active cases. The same tendency was found with latitude, but not with longitude, as we expected," said Gustavo Caetano-Anollés, professor in the Department of Crop Sciences, affiliate of the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology at Illinois, and senior author on the paper.

While temperature and latitude were unmistakably correlated with covid-19 cases, researchers pointed out climate was only one factor driving seasonal covid-19 incidence worldwide.

They accounted for other factors by standardizing raw epidemiological data into disease rates per capita and by assigning each country a risk index reflecting public health preparedness and incidence of co-morbidities in the population.

The idea was that if the disease was surging in countries with inadequate resources or higher-than-average rates of diabetes, obesity, or old age, the risk index would appear more important in the analysis than temperature. But that wasn't the case. The index did not correlate with the disease metrics at all.

"One conclusion is that the disease may be seasonal, like the flu. This is very relevant to what we should expect from now on after the vaccine controls these first waves of covid-19," said Caetano-Anollés.

"Our results suggest the virus is changing at its own pace, and mutations are affected by factors other than temperature or latitude. We don't know exactly what those factors are, but we can now say seasonal effects are independent of the genetic makeup of the virus," Caetano-Anollés says.

Caetano-Anollés notes more research is needed to explain the role of climate and seasonality in covid-19 incidences, but he suggests the impact of policy, such as mask mandates, and cultural factors, such as the expectation to look out for others, are key players as well. However, he doesn't discount the importance of understanding seasonality in battling the virus.

Researchers also humans’ own immune systems could be partially responsible for the pattern of seasonality. For example, a person's immune response to the flu can be influenced by temperature and nutritional status, including vitamin D, a crucial player in immune defences. With lower sun exposure during the winter, one doesn't make enough of that vitamin. But it's too soon to say how seasonality and immune systems interact in the case of covid-19, the researchers said.

