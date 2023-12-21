COVID-19: From Alpha to JN.1, all you need to know about emerging variants

Viruses, including the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, undergo frequent mutations. While many genetic alterations are inconsequential, some can enhance the virus's ability to infect cells or evade antibodies.

The count of variants is dynamic, and as of 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) recognized nine variants in circulation. Over 50 variants have been identified, though some are no longer actively spreading.

Here is a list of some notable COVID variants:

Omicron (B.1.1.529)

Omicron (B.1.1.529) is a strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus initially reported to the WHO by the Network for Genomics Surveillance in South Africa on November 24, 2021.

Within the Omicron lineage, multiple subvariants have arisen, including BA.1, BA.2, BA.3, BA.4, and BA.5. Notably, since October 2022, two subvariants of BA.5, namely BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, have also been identified. India reported the first cases of the Omicron variant on December 2, 2021.

COVID-19 JN.1

The subvariant was initially identified in Luxembourg and is believed to have a connection to the Pirola variant (BA 2.86), which is considered a derivative of the Omicron subvariant.

A novel form of the COVID-19 JN.1 variant has been identified in India. Reports indicate that this subvariant was detected on December 16 as part of routine surveillance conducted by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG). The variant was found in a 79-year-old woman.

As per a report by the Indian Express, an evaluation conducted by the WHO Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Composition indicated that both the Pirola and JN.1 variants were effectively neutralized by serum from individuals who had experienced both infection and vaccination.

Eris

In May this year, the new Omicron variant, ‘Eris’ was first detected. However, it did not cause a severe impact in the past two months. The state health department data stated that COVID cases have increased from 70 to 115 during around one week, that is, July-end and August 6.

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), EG.5.1, is the descendant of Omicron. The variant has been nicknamed Eris. It was first classified as a variant in the UK on 31 July. UKHSA has said that the Eris variant makes up one in seven new Covid cases in the UK.

Certain COVID variants that emerged in the earlier stages of the pandemic include:

Alpha (B.1.1.7)

Towards the end of 2020, genetic mutations in COVID-19 cases were identified in individuals in southeastern England. Originating in England in September 2020, this variant contributed to a spike in cases during the winter, prompting the UK to impose a lockdown in January.

Subsequently, other nations, especially in Europe, implemented similar movement restrictions following the UK's lead. By early April, the Alpha variant became the predominant strain in the United States and has been detected in at least 172 countries, as reported by the WHO.

Beta (B.1.351)

The initial identification of the Beta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, responsible for COVID-19, occurred in South Africa and Nigeria. This variant garnered attention as a "variant of concern" due to distinct mutations observed in the virus's spike protein.

Although the Beta variant appears to exhibit increased transmissibility compared to the original virus, there is no conclusive evidence suggesting that it leads to more severe illness.

Gamma (P.1)

Originating in the Amazon city of Manaus in December 2020, this particular variant has been a significant contributor to a notable increase in COVID-19 cases, placing strain on Brazil's healthcare system and causing shortages of oxygen.

This variant has been identified in no less than 72 countries.

Delta

The Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, was a highly contagious variant that sparked a severe surge of COVID-19 cases in India, overwhelming healthcare facilities and causing a strain on crematoriums.

It has since been detected in at least 96 countries. According to a study by researchers from the WHO, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and Imperial College London, the Delta variant is estimated to be 55% more transmissible than the Alpha variant. Medical professionals in India have associated Delta with a broader range of COVID-19 symptoms, including hearing impairment.

Data from England and Scotland, reported by Public Health England in June, indicated an elevated risk of hospitalization compared to the Alpha variant.

Additionally, evidence suggested that Delta might have the potential to evade antibody-based treatments and could increase the risk of reinfection in individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 caused by another strain.

