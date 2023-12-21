COVID-19: From Alpha to JN.1, all you need to know about emerging variants
Viruses, including the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, undergo frequent mutations. Some mutations can enhance the virus's ability to infect cells or evade antibodies.
Viruses, including the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, undergo frequent mutations. While many genetic alterations are inconsequential, some can enhance the virus's ability to infect cells or evade antibodies.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message