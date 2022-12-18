Covid-19: Loss of sense of taste, smell is good news for survivors, study shows2 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 08:49 PM IST
- The study findings showed 71% of those who reported a loss of taste or smell had Covid antibodies
Coronavirus infection has shown several side effects over the past few years. This also includes loss of taste and smell, the loss of this basic sense interferes with one's day-to-day activities. However, a new research shows that the loss of sense of taste and smell is actually good for the Covid survivor, as this is indicative of stronger immune response.