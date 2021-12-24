Covid-19 marches toward endemic status in US as Omicron spreads

Omicron shows how vulnerable society remains, even in countries with relatively high levels of population immunity. The variant accounted for 73% of new U.S. infections in the week through Dec. 18, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates show, up from 13% the week before. Hospitalizations and deaths were already rising in the U.S. before Omicron was identified, and officials have said they expect its rapid spread to further strain the healthcare system.