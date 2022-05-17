Covid-19 may be linked to mysterious hepatitis cases in children: Study

A separate team of researchers suggest in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology suggested that it is possible that the affected children, many of whom are too young to be vaccinated, may have had mild or asymptomatic COVID infections that went unnoticed. If that were true, they theorize, then lingering particles of the coronavirus in the gastrointestinal tract in these children could be priming the immune system to over-react to adenovirus-41F with high amounts of inflammatory proteins that ultimately damage the liver.